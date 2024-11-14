ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL gets special award for innovation by Petroleum Ministry

Published - November 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri presents a special award for innovation to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath and other officials in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) was presented a special award for innovation by the Centre for High Technology, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Director (Refinery) Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Executive Directors B.H.V. Prasad (Projects) and B. Sudarshan (Refinery) and other officials received the award from Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at the 27th Energy Technology Meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The award recognises MRPL’s work in ‘First-Principles and Artificial Intelligence Hybrid Applications for Process Efficiency and Reliability Improvement’. It marks the third consecutive year that MRPL was recognised for its innovation in refining by the Union government through the Centre for High Technology, said a release.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kamath said: “This is a proud moment for MRPL to receive the innovation award under the special category for the third consecutive year at the Energy Technology Meet. This achievement reflects MRPL’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to real-world challenges. The credit goes to our entire team, especially our innovation hub, for fostering a culture where every challenge is met with a why not solve it approach. This spirit of innovation and determination drives MRPL’s identity and propels our journey towards even greater accomplishments.”

