GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRPL gets AS9100:D certification from International Aerospace Quality Group

February 01, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., managing director, Sanjay Varma (third from right) celebrates with his colleagues on getting the AS9100:D certification by International Aerospace Quality Group on January 31 in Mangaluru.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., managing director, Sanjay Varma (third from right) celebrates with his colleagues on getting the AS9100:D certification by International Aerospace Quality Group on January 31 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) is certified with AS9100:D, standard of International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) to assure customer satisfaction in Aviation, Space and Defence Organisations, under the scope of ‘Production, Storage, Testing and Distribution of Aviation Turbine Fuel’.

A press release here said that with the certification, the MRPL has become India’s first refinery to get the new aerospace standard. It said the aerospace industry demands the utmost precision, reliability, and safety in its supply chain. As a certified organisation, the MRPL is now well-positioned to serve as a trusted partner to aerospace companies within India and globally.

The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification. The certification process involves a stage audit of the entire lifecycle of ATF, involving production criticalities like the addition of qualified additives and catalysts, standardisation of production processes, transfer through a dedicated pipeline network, ensuring fuel devoid of foreign object detection in storage tanks, followed by certification and distribution to customers.

The MRPL’s newly acquired certification is expected to give it leverage to expand its presence in the aerospace sector, the company said.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.