MRPL gets AS9100:D certification from International Aerospace Quality Group

February 01, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) is certified with AS9100:D, standard of International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) to assure customer satisfaction in Aviation, Space and Defence Organisations, under the scope of ‘Production, Storage, Testing and Distribution of Aviation Turbine Fuel’.

A press release here said that with the certification, the MRPL has become India’s first refinery to get the new aerospace standard. It said the aerospace industry demands the utmost precision, reliability, and safety in its supply chain. As a certified organisation, the MRPL is now well-positioned to serve as a trusted partner to aerospace companies within India and globally.

The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification. The certification process involves a stage audit of the entire lifecycle of ATF, involving production criticalities like the addition of qualified additives and catalysts, standardisation of production processes, transfer through a dedicated pipeline network, ensuring fuel devoid of foreign object detection in storage tanks, followed by certification and distribution to customers.

The MRPL’s newly acquired certification is expected to give it leverage to expand its presence in the aerospace sector, the company said.