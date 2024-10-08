ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL funds water purifiers for 180 anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada

Published - October 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has provided financial support of ₹50 lakh to the Department of Women and Child Development, Dakshina Kannada, through its CSR initiative “Arogya Samrakshan.”

This funding will be used to purchase water purifiers, ensuring access to safe drinking water at anganwadi centres across the district, said a release from MRPL. The Letter of Intent was presented by MRPL to K. Anandh, CEO of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, on October 7. The contribution is expected to equip nearly 180 anganwadi centres with water purifiers. The initiative will benefit villages throughout the district, including areas near MRPL, including Soorinje, Bala, Jokatte, and Kalavar, as well as remote villages of Sullia, Puttur, and Belthangadi taluks.

Dr. Anandh expressed gratitude to MRPL, noting that the purifiers will be installed on priority in areas facing water shortages. Prashanth Baliga, GM-CSR, handed over the letter of intent on behalf of MRPL.

