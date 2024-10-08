GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRPL funds water purifiers for 180 anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada

Published - October 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has provided financial support of ₹50 lakh to the Department of Women and Child Development, Dakshina Kannada, through its CSR initiative “Arogya Samrakshan.”

This funding will be used to purchase water purifiers, ensuring access to safe drinking water at anganwadi centres across the district, said a release from MRPL. The Letter of Intent was presented by MRPL to K. Anandh, CEO of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, on October 7. The contribution is expected to equip nearly 180 anganwadi centres with water purifiers. The initiative will benefit villages throughout the district, including areas near MRPL, including Soorinje, Bala, Jokatte, and Kalavar, as well as remote villages of Sullia, Puttur, and Belthangadi taluks.

Dr. Anandh expressed gratitude to MRPL, noting that the purifiers will be installed on priority in areas facing water shortages. Prashanth Baliga, GM-CSR, handed over the letter of intent on behalf of MRPL.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.