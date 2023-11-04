MRPL felicitates vendors during Vigilance Awareness Week

November 04, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited organised a meet of vendors on November 2 as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week being observed from October 30 to November 5. More than 300 vendors from different parts of India participated in the meet, which was held in physical and virtual modes.

MRPL Managing Director Sanjay Varma acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of the company’s business partners during critical situations. He emphasised the role of the Independent External Monitor (IEM) Team that reassures high-value tenders are authentic.

CGM-Materials Prasanth Sankar Poduval said the success of MRPL and its vendors are interwoven, thereby achieving the success of the nation and well-being of people.

Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh S. Bhat said there is need to bring systematic improvements and minimise errors in the day-to-day operations. He solicited suggestions from everyone, and also to report serious issues to his department.

A presentation was made by Sontakke Anom Bhaskar, Manager (Materials) on the initiatives on procurement in MRPL, and the scope and opportunities available for vendors to participate in the tenders of MRPL.

MSME Mangaluru Deputy Director Devaraj gave a presentation on MSME activities and various schemes available for MSME vendors.

Some of the vendors — UoP LLC, L&T, Emerson, Plant-Tech, CR 3 (India) Private Limited, and Anugraha Engineering — were felicitated for supporting MRPL to successfully conduct activities during the refinery turnaround in August – September 2023.