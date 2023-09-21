ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL donates buses to two schools for special-needs children

September 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MRPL spent ₹45.41 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to provide buses to Chethana Special School, Karkala in Udupi district, and Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre, Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has donated one school bus each to two special schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district.

A press release here said the company spent ₹45.41 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to provide buses to Chethana Special School, Karkala in Udupi district, and Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre, Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

Procurement of dedicated vehicles for the schools will help the daily commute of students, the release said. MRPL’s commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to promoting inclusive education and the welfare of special-needs children within the community. Through its CSR programme, MRPL continues to make meaningful contributions that uplift the lives of those in need.

