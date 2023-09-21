HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MRPL donates buses to two schools for special-needs children

September 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MRPL spent ₹45.41 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to provide buses to Chethana Special School, Karkala in Udupi district, and Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre, Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

MRPL spent ₹45.41 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to provide buses to Chethana Special School, Karkala in Udupi district, and Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre, Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has donated one school bus each to two special schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district.

A press release here said the company spent ₹45.41 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to provide buses to Chethana Special School, Karkala in Udupi district, and Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre, Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

Procurement of dedicated vehicles for the schools will help the daily commute of students, the release said. MRPL’s commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to promoting inclusive education and the welfare of special-needs children within the community. Through its CSR programme, MRPL continues to make meaningful contributions that uplift the lives of those in need.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.