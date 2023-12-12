MRPL conducts on-site emergency mock drill

December 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) organised an on-site emergency mock drill on Monday, as part of the chemical disaster prevention week under the aegis of the district crisis group members.

The venue of the drill was the crude distillation unit (CDU-2) – phase II of MRPL. The scenario executed was leakage and fire at Naphtha stabilizer.

M.S. Mahadeva, Deputy Director of Factories, Vijay Kumar, DDP- DDMA and Mohd. Zulfikar Nawaz, District Fire Officer witnessed the drill.

CGM-Operations N. Anandhakumar and GM-CDU R. Sankaranaraynan led the action from the emergency control centre (ECC) and emergency site respectively. A review of the mock exercise was held immediately after the drill. External observers from BASF, MSEZ, BPCL, MCF, IOCL and HPCL presented their observations.

Observations raised by various external observers and points for future improvements were discussed. MRPL Executive Director S.P. Kamath chaired the review meeting.

Mr. Mahadeva praised the MRPL and gave some inputs for improving safety preparedness. Mr. Nawaz expressed satisfaction at the utilisation of proper PPEs and professional fire-fighting carried out by Fire and Safety crew members.