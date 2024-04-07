MRPL commissions its 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur

April 07, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Union government undertaking, commissioned its 100th HiQ (high quality) retail outlet at Yeliyur of Sira in Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Incidentally the outlet has been named as Century Fuel Services.

M. Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director, Sanjay Varma, Director-Refinery, and other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion. They planted 100 different species of plants in the area on the occasion.

Mr. Kamath said, “Sustained consumer patronage and ever increasing demand from retail outlet owners has been an extremely positive sign for the company as it has plans to set up 1,000 HiQ retail outlets across South India with an aim to sell at least one MMTPA of petroleum fuels through the retail path by 2027,” he said.

The company has received greater demand for its HiQ brand retail outlets and it has ventured into newer markets across the southern part of India. There has been remarkable demand for setting up these HiQ retail outlets in newer regions like Bengaluru, Hubballi, Malabar region of Kerala and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, a company release said.

