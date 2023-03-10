ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL bags Top Performer for Energy Conservation Award from Bureau of Energy Efficiency

March 10, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Team Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., received the Top Performer for Energy Conservation Award instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency from Union Power Minister R.K. Singh in New Delhi on March 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded the Top Performer for Energy Conservation award in the Petroleum Refinery Sector of PAT (Perform, Achieve, and Trade) program instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh presented the award during the 21st BEE Foundation Day in New Delhi on March 1. MRPL’s Chief General Managers Chandermani and Anand Haradi Ashok and Senior Manager C. Saranya received the award on behalf of the company, said a release.

The National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) is one of the eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) is the flagship programme under this mission implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Power.

The award is an appreciation of efforts by team MRPL in achieving the best performance in PAT cycle II (2016-2019) among the Indian Refineries and contribution to enhancing energy efficiency. The PAT scheme award recognises and encourages various organizations for their outstanding performance in achieving energy efficiency and their contribution towards the National Mission of Enhanced Energy Efficiency.

