MRPL bags safety awards

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has bagged two awards — Safe operations in oil industry and Co-Gen Boiler — categories during the 51st National Safety Day celebrations in Bengaluru recently.

The Labour and Skill Development Department organised the programme through its Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health wing on Friday.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh received the awards from Labour Minister A. Shivarama Hebbar, while a team of MRPL officials, including Executive Director M. Elango, MRPL Employees Union President B.A. Mukesh and others.

Based on its safety performance for the calendar year 2021, MRPL has been awarded as the “winner in the Oil Industry category”. The award, “Safety award for Co-Gen Boiler (Power/Process)“ was given away for excellence in Operation, Maintenance and Reliability of the Co-Gen Boilers in MRPL, said a release.