ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL bags FICCI-GIZ Golden Award for excellence in Industrial Disaster Risk Management

March 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Disaster Management’s Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo and member Syed Ata Hasnain present the golden award in disaster management excellence to MRPL’s Deputy General Manager (Fire and Safety) Nandakumar Kumbhar and Chief Manager (OM & S) S. Satyanarayana in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has bagged the FICCI-GIZ Golden Award for Excellence in Industrial Disaster Risk Management instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

National Institute of Disaster Management’s Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo and member Syed Ata Hasnain presented the award to MRPL’s Deputy General Manager (Fire and Safety) Nandakumar Kumbhar and Chief Manager (OM & S) S. Satyanarayana at FICCI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, said a release.

The award is given for the excellence of systems and procedures displayed during the Disaster Management Exercises under the monitoring of competent authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An offsite exercise conducted to assess MRPL’s capabilities in disaster management in July 2022 was witnessed by officials from disaster management agencies of various levels.

MRPL’s Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan (ERDMP) and on-site emergency plan, guided by PNGRB and the Department of Factories, Boilers Industrial Health and Safety, respectively, demonstrated the refinery’s preparedness in the event of any untoward incidents.

The FICCI-GIZ awards recognise and encourage organizations with outstanding performance in industrial disaster risk management.

MRPL spokesperson Rudolph Noronha said: “We are extremely proud and humbled to receive this recognition from FICCI-GIZ. Our commitment to safety and disaster management is unwavering. We will continue to work towards ensuring the safety of our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we operate. This award is a testament to our efforts and we thank all stakeholders who have supported us in this journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US