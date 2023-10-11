HamberMenu
MRPL bags Best Innovation in Refinery Award from MoPNG

October 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) has won “Best Innovation in Refinery” Award for the second year in succession from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This award for 2022-23 was received amid stiff competition from indusry giants, including IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, said a release.

MRPL Managing Director Sanjay Varma, Executive Directors B.H.V. Prasad and Shyamprasad Kamath and others during the inauguration of Energy Technology Meet 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday.

Minister of State in MoPNG Rameswar Teli, Secretary Pankaj Jain, Scientific Advisory Committee Chairman Anil Kakodkar and others were present.

The foundation for MRPL R&D’s success in bagging the Award is based on a patent for an energy-efficient hydrocarbon distillation process that includes, a hydrocarbon gas composition capable of substituting energy-intensive stripping steam in the distillation process; a method to raise the overhead vapour’s dew point while employing gas stripping and a technique to achieve the required stripping gas composition by manipulating refinery gas streams, the release said.

MRPL R&D’s proposal was screened by the Centre for Higher Technology and the final evaluation was done by the Scientific Advisory Committee headed by Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar and included other eminent scientists from institutions such as CSIR Labs and IITs.

