MPs take part in ‘Run for Unity’ in Mangaluru, Udupi

Published - October 29, 2024 11:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Run for Unity, a 3-km run organised by New Mangalore Port Authority, under way in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 29.

The Run for Unity, a 3-km run organised by New Mangalore Port Authority, under way in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As a precursor to the National Unity Day to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary on October 31, ‘Run for Unity’ was organised in Mangaluru and Udupi on Tuesday.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary took part in the run organised by the Udupi district BJP unit from MGM College to Kadiyali in Udupi.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Poojary said that the contributions of Vallabhai Patel to the country were immense.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta took part in the run from Mangala stadium to Rashtravi Manjeshwara Govinda Pai Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle) in Mangaluru. The run passed through Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle, Lalbagh and PVS Circle.

The chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) A.V. Ramana flagged off the run of NMPA at JNC Hall, Panambur. The 3-km event saw enthusiastic participation from about 300 attendees, including Port officers, employees, CISF personnel, sports personnel and students. The run concluded at the Business Development Centre, located along NH-66, Panambur.

Mr. Ramana emphasised Patel’s leadership in uniting India, recalling his critical role in integrating the nation, his dedication, sincerity, and loyalty to the Nation.

NMPA will observe the National Unity Day on October 31 by taking the Integrity Pledge to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, and pay tribute to the India’s ‘Iron Man’, said an NMPA release.

Over 300 persons, including officers, staff, CISF personnel and students participating in The Run for Unity in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 29.

Over 300 persons, including officers, staff, CISF personnel and students participating in The Run for Unity in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Published - October 29, 2024 11:38 pm IST

