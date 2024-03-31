MPRL commissions 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur in Tumakuru district

March 31, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Saturday, March 30, announced the commissioning of its 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur in Tumakuru District.

This milestone underscores MRPL’s commitment to expand its footprint in retail outlets across southern States, MRPL said in a release. A relatively recent entrant in the retail business of Petroleum Products, MRPL has made rapid progress in this segment with its “HiQ” brand.

MRPL said its retail outlets under HiQ brand promise to deliver high-quality petroleum products and exceptional customer service to residents and businesses in the area. With 72 retail outlets in Karnataka and 28 retail outlets in Kerala, MRPL has started to make it’s presence felt in the retail business.

The company has received interest from hundreds of retail outlet operators all across Karnataka, Kerala and even Tamil Nadu where lot of curiosity has been aroused for the HiQ brand. MRPL continues to be a trusted provider of energy solutions, driving economic growth and development in Southern India.

MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyam Kamath said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the commissioning of our 100th retail outlet in Yeliyur. This achievement reflects our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing our position as a leading player in the energy sector.“

Formal inauguration and sales activities at the Yeliyur outlet will happen on April 6.

