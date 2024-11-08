MP urges Union government to employ people who know local language in nationalised banks

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday,said he has written to the Union Finance Minister to appoint staff who know the local language in nationalised banks.

He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of Centrally-sponsored schemes, including PM-Vishwakarma, PM-SVAnidhi, Mudra and others organised by Udupi district lead bank Canara Bank at Rajatadri, district office complex in Manipal-Udupi.

If the government appoints people not conversant with the local language, their posting should be made only after the employees learn the local language which is Kannada in the case of his Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Poojary said.

The MP said nationalised banks should be people’s bank. However, with the appointment of non-Kannadigas in the banks over the past few years, they were moving away from the common man, he regretted.

Vishwakarma scheme

Speaking about the Vishwakarma scheme, Mr. Poojary said it seeks to strengthen 18 family avocations with the Centre earmarking ₹12,000 crore for it. Besides enhancing the skills of the beneficiaries in their chosen avocation, the Union government arranges loans and provides equipment worth ₹15,000 to them.

He said 16,309 applications were submitted in Udupi district under the Vishwakarma scheme, of which local bodies recommended 143,62 applications to the district committee. The committee recommended 8,022 applications to the State committee and was processing the remaining applications. The State committee has approved 6,723 applications, he said.

PM Employment Generation Scheme

Mr. Poojary said the district was given the target of 131 beneficiaries under the PM Employment Generation Scheme. Of the 434 applications received, 203 were approved and ₹21.12 crore loan was sanctioned. So far, 54 beneficiaries have received ₹1.61 crore loan.

Under the Mudra scheme, ₹306 crore loan was disbursed.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the Vishwakarma scheme aims at enhancing the skills of people engaged in traditional avocation. Besides enhancing their skills, the scheme intends the beneficiaries give employment to some more people.

On the occasion, beneficiaries chosen under various schemes were given sanction letters while those who underwent skill training were given certificates.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kundapura MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Canara Bank Circle Office General Manager Jayaprakash and others were present.