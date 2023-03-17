HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP urges South Western Railway to develop stations between Padil and Subrahmanya Road

March 17, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the South Western Railway to develop Railway Stations Padil and Subrahmanya Road, including Farangipet, so as to encourage people to commute by train.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the South Western Railway to develop Railway Stations Padil and Subrahmanya Road, including Farangipet, so as to encourage people to commute by train. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the South Western Railway to develop Railway Stations between Padil and Subrahmanya Road in Dakshina Kannada district to encourage the commuter train system in the region.

In a recent letter to SWR’s General Manager, Mr. Kateel pointed out that Farangipet and Kalladka Railway Stations that were made non-operational during the gauge conversion (from meter to broad gauge) of Mangaluru-Hassan section in 1996, did not get restored after the conversion. Abutting Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, the stations could have served larger sections of commuters if revived, he noted.

On the other hand, Bantwal, Neralakatte, Kabakaputtur, Kaniyur and Yedamangala stations, though operational, lacked several basic amenities for passengers, Mr. Kateel told the GM. Bantwal and Kabakaputtur serve taluk headquarters of Bantwal and Puttur and witness considerable footfall. Yet they lack some of the basic amenities, he said.

The remaining stations serve the rural population and were in dire need of passenger amenities, including platform shelters, foot over bridges, drinking water and such other facilities, the MP said.

Mr. Kateel noted that even after 45 years of laying of the railway line on this section, initially a meter gauge one, the en-route stations were not properly developed. If they were fully developed, the coast would have witnessed commuter train culture, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / indian railways / travel and commuting / Hassan / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.