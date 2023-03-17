MP urges South Western Railway to develop stations between Padil and Subrahmanya Road

March 17, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the South Western Railway to develop Railway Stations between Padil and Subrahmanya Road in Dakshina Kannada district to encourage the commuter train system in the region.

In a recent letter to SWR’s General Manager, Mr. Kateel pointed out that Farangipet and Kalladka Railway Stations that were made non-operational during the gauge conversion (from meter to broad gauge) of Mangaluru-Hassan section in 1996, did not get restored after the conversion. Abutting Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, the stations could have served larger sections of commuters if revived, he noted.

On the other hand, Bantwal, Neralakatte, Kabakaputtur, Kaniyur and Yedamangala stations, though operational, lacked several basic amenities for passengers, Mr. Kateel told the GM. Bantwal and Kabakaputtur serve taluk headquarters of Bantwal and Puttur and witness considerable footfall. Yet they lack some of the basic amenities, he said.

The remaining stations serve the rural population and were in dire need of passenger amenities, including platform shelters, foot over bridges, drinking water and such other facilities, the MP said.

Mr. Kateel noted that even after 45 years of laying of the railway line on this section, initially a meter gauge one, the en-route stations were not properly developed. If they were fully developed, the coast would have witnessed commuter train culture, he said.