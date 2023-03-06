MP urges Railway Minister to fund KRCL stations’ development

March 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to take up infrastructure upgradation work of prominent railway stations under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network, as the corporation was unable to do so as it was facing financial difficulties.

In a recent letter to the Minister, Mr. Raghavendra noted that the demand for merger of KRCL with the Indian Railways was justified and should happen. However, till such time, stations in the West coast under KRCL should not lag their counterparts in other divisions. Therefore, the Railways should provide budgetary support to KRCL for development works.

Though the Union Budget had announced development of hundreds of stations across the IR under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, none under KRCL were included as the corporation was a public sector undertaking and would not receive budgetary support.

Non-inclusion of KRCL stations under the scheme has disappointed people from coastal Karnataka, he said.

Mr. Raghavendra noted KRCL was heavily debt-funded for constructing the Mangaluru-Mumbai line and was unable to provide additional amenities to passengers owing to lack of funds. “This has led to strong urge from the public of the region to merge the above corporation with Indian Railways as originally planned. I too feel merger of KRCL with Indian Railways is a good suggestion in order to tide over the present financial difficulties being faced by KRCL. But till the merger takes place or KRCL becomes financially productive, it was much necessary to extend financial support from the Railway Ministry for development of some of its important stations for the overall development of the region.”

Giving the example of Mookambika Road Byndoor station in his constituency, Mr. Raghavendra noted that the station serves the important pilgrimage centre Kollur in Udupi district, besides catering to the requirements of the travelling public from surrounding areas.

Thousands of devotees visit Kollur through the Byndoor station and its development under the Amrit Bharat Scheme was much needed.

Non development of KRCL stations was bound to affect the tourism potential of the region, he said, adding without budgetary support, the stations would remain without much passenger amenities.