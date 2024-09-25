MP urges Karandlaje to provide higher pension to retired KSRTC employees as per SC order

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, met Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in Delhi on Tuesday and brought to her notice the delay in implementing the higher pension scheme for retired Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

He handed over a letter in this regard. “The delay is causing financial hardship for pensioners. The Supreme Court, in its November 4, 2022 judgment, clarified that the higher pension scheme applies to the employees of exempted and non-exempted establishments who completed 58 years after September 1, 2014, and retired after two years in the same manner as employees of regular establishments,” he said in the letter.

“The delay in implementing this provision is resulting in employees paying interest on the difference in pension contribution amounts, which is an unnecessary burden,” Capt. Chowta said.

The MP said there are more than 600 retired KSRTC employees in his constituency alone who are affected. There many others across the State.

He urged the Minister to direct the Central Provident Fund Commissioner to expedite the process of sanctioning higher pensions to retired KSRTC employees in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment, a release from the office of MP said.