MP urges Centre to build pilgrimage and eco-tourism circuit around Mookambika temple in Kollur

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, and Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the Union government to build a Kollur Mookambika corridor, a pilgrimage and eco-tourism circuit around the Mookambika temple in Kollur, Byndoor Assembly constituency under Shivamogga Lok Sabha segment.

The legislators met the Minister during the ongoing Parliament session on Thursday in New Delhi. They told the Finance Minister that the Kollur Mookambika temple has been a prominent pilgrimage centre in the country with over 1,200 years of history. It witnesses a daily footfall of over 10,000, with pilgrims from across the country and also from abroad.

The existing infrastructure, however, is highly inadequate, Mr. Raghavendra and Mr. Gantihole impressed upon the Minister. There is a need to augment the infrastructure and ensure cleanliness of the Souparnika, one of the five rivers that join the Arabian Sea between Gangolli and Kundapur, they said.

Kollur needs robust connectivity with railway, air, and port networks in the region for hassle-free movement of the pilgrims. A theme park, a multi-level car parking facility, a cable car [between Kollur and the Kodachadri peak on the Western Ghats], development of the Panchagangavali stretch, facilities at the nearby waterfalls etc., could be included in the corridor project, they suggested.

Mr. Raghavendra in a statement here said Ms. Sitharaman was positive to the demands and said the government would look into them.