MP tells NHAI to prepare proposal to build Mangaluru bypass road

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Friday, September 13, instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to prepare a proposal to build a bypass road linking B.C. Road with either Surathkal or Mulky by avoiding Mangaluru city.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, which was presided over by him, Capt. Chowta said that there is a need to decongest the city.

He said that in addition to filling up potholes on the two national highways (No. 66 and No. 75) between Surathkal and B.C. Road as rains have receded now, the NHAI should have a proposal for the repair and maintenance of the same stretch. Several issues like stormwater drains and connectivity to arterial roads (from the highways) along the Surathkal-Talapady stretch of NH 66 and between Mangaluru and B.C. Road stretch of NH 75 is pending to be addressed. The NHAI should not allow petty shops to come up on the highways, he said.

B.C. Road – Adda Hole Project

Abdulla Javed Azmi, Director, Mangaluru Project Office of the NHAI told the meeting that out of the 63 km-long stretch between B.C. Road and Adda Hole, on the NH 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru), which is being made as a four-lane highway, 45 km long stretch is ready now.

“About 90% of the project work is expected to be over by March 2025,” he said adding that the Kalladkka flyover will be ready by the end of January 2025. The overpasses at Melkar and Panemangaluru are expected to be over by this November end and Mani overpass is expected to be ready by this December.

Works between Periyashanthi and Adda Hole, except elephant corridors, have almost been completed and major portion of works are pending to be completed between Periyashanthi and B.C. Road.

Mr. Azmi said that bids have been invited to construct the service between Kolnad and Bappanadu on NH 66.

NIT-K Report

The MP asked the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to get a report from the National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal, on the solution to the Pandeshwar railway gate closure issue.

An MCC engineer said it would be difficult to construct either an overpass or an underpass at the Pandeshwar railway level crossing in the present condition without acquiring land.

Capt. Chowta asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar to appoint a Nodal Officer to convene the monthly and quarterly meetings of railways and other stakeholder departments to address issues on railway projects. The two meetings should be held at regular intervals and they should be institutionalised, he said.

An official of the South Western Railway told the meeting that the electrification work at Subrahmanya Road railway station will be over by this November end.