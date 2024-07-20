GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP tells NHAI to devise a plan for maintenance of national highways between Surathkal and B.C. Road

Discussions on matters relating to shifting of utility lines between Nanthoor and Karnataka Polytechnic Junctions for taking up fly over projects at the two locations on the NH 66 in the city were also held

Published - July 20, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, at a meeting on NHAI projects in MANGALURU on Saturday, July 20.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, at a meeting on NHAI projects in MANGALURU on Saturday, July 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Saturday, July 20, asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to come out with a plan for the maintenance and upkeep of the stretches of the National Highways 66 and 75 between Surathkal and B.C. Road.

Chairing a meeting to review highway issues of the NHAI, the MP said that the NHAI should submit the plan at the earliest.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal listed out a host of issues – some of them pertained to potholes, medians, street lights – which the NHAI need to address for the smooth and safe flow of traffic on the highways.

The meeting also discussed on matters relating to shifting of utility lines between Nanthoor and Karnataka Polytechnic Junctions for taking up fly over projects at the two locations on the NH 66 in the city.

The MP told NHAI that the proposed overpass projects at the two junctions should be of NHAI standards. They should not be of the standard of flyovers built earlier between Mangaluru and Surathkal, he said.

Abdulla Javed Azmi, Director, Mangaluru Project Office of the NHAI told the meeting that the Miyawaki forest developed at Paduva will have to be removed for taking up the two projects.

The meeting also discussed how the statue of Ullal Srinivas Mallya, near Kadri Park, can be relocated before taking up the projects.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, also spoke.

