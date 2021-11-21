M.P. Srinath elected

M.P. Srinath from Ujire was elected president of the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat in an election conducted on Sunday.

He defeated M.R.Vasudeva, former Director of Mangaluru International Airport, who was the other candidate in the fray, by a margin of 955 votes.

Mr. Srinath polled 1,489 votes, while Mr. Vasudeva secured 534 votes.

The votes secured by Mr. Srinath and Mr. Vasudeva, respectively, in the voting centres are as follows: Sullia 219 and 24, Puttur 182 and 47, Kadaba 46 and 12, Vitla 54 and 25, Moodbidri 28 and 17, Kokkada 152 and 15, Belthangady 520 and 58, Mulky 33 and 129, Mangaluru 192 and 143 and Bantwal 63 and 64.