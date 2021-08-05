MP seeks permanent fix to connectivity woes

MANGALURU

05 August 2021

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has sought immediate intervention of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in restoring lost road connectivity to the coast and finding a permanent solution to the problem.

Meeting Mr. Gadkari at New Delhi recently, Mr. Kateel drew his attention to the disruption of traffic between the coast and other parts of the State on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 near Donigal in Hassan district. Traffic has been hit due to landslips and rains, he said. Similarly, a stretch of Charmadi Ghat on NH 73, another crucial link to the coast, too was affected by landslips.

He said coastal Karnataka has been a busy commercial hub with the presence of major industries, including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.. Frequent disruption of traffic due to landslips on ghats has severely affected commercial activities in the region, including the export-import trade through New Mangalore Port, besides affecting the common people, he said.

