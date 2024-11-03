MP seeks CBI probe into findings of Anwar Manipaddy’s report on waqf properties

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Sunday sought CBI investigation into the findings of 2012 report of Anwar Manippady on the alleged encroachment of waqf properties in the State.

Talking to reporters here, Capt. Chowta said the report by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, then headed by Mr. Manipaddy, points to illegal possession of over 23,000 waqf properties by Congress leaders, including Minister for Housing Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and former Minister R. Roshan Baig.

Demanding the resignation of Mr. Khan, he said that if the Congress government in the State has any concern for wakf properties, it should appear before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill and place facts about the alleged encroachment of waqf properties in Karnataka.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Khan held ‘waqf adalats’ across the State to initiate the process of taking possession of farmlands in Vijayapura and other North Karnataka districts, which were notified as waqf property five decades ago. Vijayapura district In-charge Minister M.B. Patil has said this notification was faulty and the government will give the lands back to farmers, Capt. Chowta said.

He said the State government deliberately initiated the process of taking possession of farmlands at the time when the Joint Parliamentary Committee was looking at the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He said the Bill has proposed stopping notifying government land as waqf property. The Bill also removes the ‘waqf by user’ of Waqf Act under which a user of an immovable or movable property can dedicate that property for purpose recognised by muslim law as pious, religious, and charitable. These two provisions were being misused for alleged “land jihad” and victims are forced to approach the waqf tribunal for redressal, he said.

Capt. Chowta said in the last two decades, 37 immovable properties have been notified as waqf property in Mangaluru taluk, of which over 50% are government lands and ‘waqf by user’ lands.

Protest on Monday

BJP district president Satish Kumpala said the BJP will hold protests across Dakshina Kannada on Monday against the State government’s move to take possession of farmlands. The protest in Mangaluru will be held in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha at 10.30 a.m.

