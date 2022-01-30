MP releases IOC’s composite LPG cylinders in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU

30 January 2022 01:55 IST

They are available in 5 kg, 10 kg variants and are lighter than conventional ones

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel released the new ‘Indane composite LPG cylinders’ of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi markets, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

These cylinders, available in 5 kg and 10 kg variants, are lighter than conventional cylinders and help customers to know the level of gas in advance. These cylinders are lightweight because they are made up of polymer composite. They will only have half the weight of a standard metallic cylinder currently being distributed. Their transportation is easy when compared with traditional cylinders, a release from the office of the MP said.

The safety features guarantee that if a fire breaks out, the cylinder would not explode. Consumers can also measure how much gas is left in the cylinder. The composite cylinders come with a translucent body that enables customers to accurately check the LPG liquid level against the light. These cylinders do not corrode or rust unlike their metal equivalents and therefore there are fewer chances of they leaving stains and marks, it said.

The composite cylinder has a more visually appealing and fresh design.

The cylinders are now available at all the Indane distributors in Daskhin Kannada and Udupi districts. The 10 kg variant is marketed only under the domestic non-subsidized category whereas the 5 kg variant is available under the domestic non-subsidized category and as free trade LPG (FTL) through various point of sale.

Security deposit

The security deposit for the domestic non-subsidised category is ₹3,350 for the 10 kg variant and ₹2,150 for the 5 kg variant. Indane customers can replace their existing steel cylinder with the state-of-the-art composite cylinder by paying the difference in security deposit, the release said.