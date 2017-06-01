MP questions allocating funds for incomplete UGD works

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Wednesday questioned the Mangaluru City Corporation officials for allocating ₹179.52 crore, from the ₹185.52 crore under the Centre’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation) scheme, towards incomplete underground drainage (UGD) works of the city.

During a review of the implementation of various central government schemes, Mr. Kateel claimed that despite spending ₹319 crore of Asian Development Bank funds the work of laying underground drainage network under Phase 1 was largely incomplete. The work has not been completed in several places including Pandeshwar and Attavar. MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Ravi Shankar said that the allocation under AMRUT scheme was made under the clause that permits use of funds for strengthening old sewage network.

“Where is the question of strengthening when the works have not been completed,” Mr. Kateel questioned. The MP said he has asked the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate into the incomplete UGD work.

Mr. Kateel took the Revenue Department staff to task for the delay in completing formalities related to the transfer of three acres of government land to the Railways for the construction of a world class station at Mangaluru Central.

An official from Southern Railway said they had written on March 28 to the Mangaluru tahsildar asking him to mention Southern Railway as the owner of the government land.

The official said the delay in changing the name in the revenue record of the land was delaying floating of tender for construction of the station.

Mr. Kateel said that such lackadaisical approach of officials towards development programmes of the Centre was detrimental to the district. “We are facing the threat of losing four major projects,” he said.

Mr. Kateel asked the Bantwal Town Municipal Council to allocate, at the earliest, government land near the national highway for the construction of a complex that will house a bus stand, a toilet, drinking water unit, a kiosk for availing government services and a soil testing centre.

This new complex will be built under the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited at a cost of ₹5 crore, he said.