MP meets Paswan, seeks support to transform DK as food processing hub

Published - September 24, 2024 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta met Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta met Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta met Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Tuesday and sought his support to transform Dakshina Kannada into a food processing hub.

Capt. Chowta submitted him a memorandum highlighting the immense potential of Dakshina Kannada in promoting it as a food processing hub and urged him to initiate action in this direction.

In the letter, apart from listing out the various prospects and available resources in the region, the MP also proposed various key initiatives to turn the coastal district into a hub of both agro and fish based food processing activities.

He said that establishment of NIFTEM-affiliated capacity-building centre could focus on upskilling local youth in modern food processing technologies, especially for region-specific crops like arecanut and coconut. Such a centre would ensure that local farmers and entrepreneurs are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to participate in and benefit from the food processing sector.

Capt. Chowta said that conducting a series of workshops in collaboration with the Ministry and NIFTEM would train local entrepreneurs, fishers, and farmers in advanced marine processing techniques, improving value addition and marketability of products. With the region’s strong marine industry, enhancing these capabilities can have a significant positive impact, he said.

The MP said that setting up an agro-processing incubation center would support startups working on innovative processing solutions for local produce. By promoting entrepreneurship and job creation, this incubation centre would play a key role in fostering economic growth in the region, a release said.

