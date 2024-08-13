MP launches three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Dakshina Kannada

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, said on Tuesday that a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will be taken out in Mangaluru on Wednesday, ahead of Independence Day, from Karavali Utsava grounds to Rashtrakavi Manjeshwara Govinda Pai Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle).

The yatra will begin from the grounds at 3.30 p.m. He urged all people to participate in the same in large numbers.

Capt. Chowta said that an exhibition on the freedom struggle will be held at Bhuvanendra Sabha Bhavan in the city on Wednesday from 4 p.m. It is to enlighten the present generation how the country got its independence.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

He said that elected representatives in all Assembly constituencies in the district have been asked to take up ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15, by hoisting the national flag at the houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for hoisting the national flag in all houses across the country.

Capt. Chowta said that the elected representatives have been instructed to hoist the flag in at least nine houses in each Assembly constituency and share the vision of the Prime Minister for the growth of the country with them.

As part of the campaign, he and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, hoisted the national flag at the house of a beneficiary of the yojana, Vinaya Shrinivas, at Jeppinamogaru in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Chowta said: “Every such house stands as a symbol of our Prime Minister’s concern for the poor, women, and youth of our country and hoisting our national flag in such houses is an effort to bind them with the thread of nationalism.”

Further speaking on his connect with the natinal flag, he said: “For a fauji, the tricolour is what he lives and dies for. Every fauji dreams to come home wrapped in the tiranga. Every breath, and every living moment it’s always a wish that every breath of ours turns into the force that keeps it fluttering and flying higher.”