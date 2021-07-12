MP inaugurates medical oxygen plant

MANGALURU

12 July 2021 20:07 IST

MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday inaugurated a medical oxygen generation plant sponsored by Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (MCF) in the city.

MCF has sponsored installation of the plant at the ESI Hospital, Kadri, in the city, to meet the increasing demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.

MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MCF Director Prabhakar Rao, City Corporation councillors Sudhir Shetty Kannur and Naveen D’Souza and others were present.

