MP inaugurates conference of RMS, MMS employees

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that workers unions should strive to empower workers so as to build a strong country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 53rd Joint Divisional conference of All India RMS and MMS [Rail Mail Service and Mail-guards and Multi-tasking Staff] Employees Union Group C here.

Mr. Kateel noted that an effective workers Union could ensure members get their rightful facilities and dues.

The MP noted that the NDA government has given a new dimension to India Post making it more vibrant and relevant. Several new services, including banking, have been introduced at post offices, he said.

The MP urged the Union to strive towards excellence thereby contributing more to the Nation while assuring that the government would always be there to support them.

RMS officials Harsha Nettar, B. Vasanth, V.G. Lakshminarayana, Sheshagiri, Vishwanath and others were present.