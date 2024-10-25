MP hands over GMPL’s job letters to 69 members of project-displaced families

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Friday, October 25, handed over joining orders of GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. (GMPL) to 69 members of project-displaced families affected by the formation of the GMPL.

The GMPL was formed after the takeover of erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Ltd. in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ). The members were from those families that had parted their land for JBF Petrochemicals Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Chowta said that the Union government responded quickly to address the employment issue of project displaced families (PDFs). He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for responding positively to the issue.

Capt. Chowta had met Mr. Puri on June 26 during his maiden Lok Sabha session and told him that GAIL India acquired JBF Petrochemicals’ PTA plant forming GMPL. As part of the original lease, JBF Petrochemicals had promised 115 displaced families full-time jobs, but GMPL had only considered contract-based jobs for project-displaced families, pending clarity on the engagement process to be followed in view of government guidance.

Mr. Puri convened a meeting of GAIL officials along with Capt. Chowta on August 7 in Delhi and assured quick resolution to the issue. Later, GMPL informed the MP that it would complete the employment of PDFs by September-end.