MP asks companies to pitch in for controlling COVID-19

Mangaluru

29 April 2021 01:03 IST

Contribute funds for setting up medical facilities: Kateel

With the second wave of COVID-19 surging, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Wednesday appealed to the private and the public sector companies to assist the government in creating, arranging medical facilities to tackle the disease in the district.

Speaking at a meeting on COVID-19 control, Mr. Kateel asked the companies to contribute funds for setting up medical oxygen plants, purchase of oxygen cylinders, and creating, facilitating other medical facilities in the district.

Mr. Kateel said that the infection is spreading fast and there is a crisis. Saving the infected persons has emerged as a challenge both to doctors and the government. In such a situation the companies should join hands with the government to overcome the crisis.

The MP instructed that the MRPL should assist for setting up a 930-LPM (Litres Per Minute) capacity oxygen plant on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital and MCF Ltd. should help in building 80-LPM capacity oxygen plants on the premises of ESI Hospital in Mangaluru and at the taluk hospital in Bantwal.

GAIL (India) Ltd. and GAIL Gas Ltd. should come forward for contributing in the setting up of plants in Puttur and Belthangady and KIOCL should assist in establishing plants in Uppinangady and Moodbidri.

Mr. Kateel said that Infosys, Mangaluru, should contribute for building an electrical crematorium at Ullal and MSEZ Ltd. should help in the maintenance of ambulances and arranging ambulances on rent. The Mangaluru chapter of the CII will have to assist in the supply of 100 oxygen cylinders on rent.

He instructed New Mangalore Port Trust and the BASF India Ltd to help in the supply of 20 ‘dura cylinders’ each.

The representatives of industries who attended the meeting agreed to the call.

Mr. Kateel asked the district administration to conduct the swab tests of those who came to Dakshina Kannada from outside.

More beds with oxygen supply should be kept ready for treating COVID-19 patients whose numbers are likely to increase in the coming days.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that private hospitals have reserved 50% of their beds to the government for treating COVID-19 patients.