Movement of private vehicles banned across Dakshina Kannada till April 14

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Thursday issued an order banning the movement of all private vehicles, excluding permitted categories, across the district till midnight on April 14, to effectively implement the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday’s magisterial order was in addition to the officer’s order passed on March 31 extending the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure. People, however, can buy essential commodities as usual between 7 a.m. and noon from the nearest shops, she said.

In rural areas, however, Ms. Rupesh said, two-wheelers, three-wheeler and four-wheeler goods vehicles could operate during the relaxation hours so as to facilitate buying of essentials by the rural population.

In a video message, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said that the move was to discourage movement of people during the relaxation hours. Vehicles with emergency passes issued by the district administration, of medical fraternity and media persons of all categories, however could operate, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that relaxation for two-wheelers was given in rural areas as people have to travel from villages to the nearest shops to buy essential supplies.

Vehicles operating in violation of the magisterial order would be seized by the police and transport departments, Ms. Rupesh cautioned.

Market shifted

In the same order, Ms. Rupesh ordered shifting of the wholesale vegetable and fruits market, now functioning from Central Market premises, to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Yard at Baikampady. Only retail traders can enter the Baikampady wholesale market while entry of the general public is prohibited, she said. People should buy fruits and vegetables from shops near their residences, she added.

However, wholesale trading in groceries would continue in the Bunder sub-market, she said and added that wholesale traders are prohibited from selling products to individual buyers. While wholesalers could receive goods between 7 a.m. and noon, retail merchants could lift goods between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bunder.

Medical emergency

Ms. Rupesh said that people could avail themselves of ambulance services by calling Ph: 108 for medical emergencies. If 108 ambulances were not available, they may call the toll free number 1077 to get emergency medical passes.