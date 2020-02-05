Move to list LIC in Stock Exchange opposed

Members of the Insurance Employees and Officers’ affiliated to the Federation of LIC Class I Officers’ Association, National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India (NFIFWI) and All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) staged a protest in front of the LIC Divisional Office here on Tuesday against the budget proposal to list LIC of India in the Stock Exchange and sell part of its stake through public offering.

Addressing the protesters, Prabhakar B. Kunder, AIEEA leader, said that the joint front of these major unions representing over 90% of LIC officers and employees strongly opposed this move of the government. The LIC, which was wholly government owned, mobilised small savings of the people and made them available for national development.

Since its inception in 1956, LIC had earned the trust and goodwill of the people of the country. Commencing its operations with a paltry sum of ₹5 crore in 1956, the LIC today commanded a huge asset base of over ₹31 lakh crore. Even after two decades of competition in the life insurance business, the LIC stood tall with a market share of over 73%. It contributed more than 25% to the total budgetary efforts of the Union government. The LIC recently paid a dividend of ₹2,611 crore to the Union government against an initial equity of ₹100 crore. The total dividend paid by LIC since its inception was ₹26,005.38 crore.

Selling a part of LIC’s stake to private interests and its disinvestment would be a blow to the resource mobilisation efforts of the country. At a time when the government was faced with a severe resource crunch because of dwindling tax revenue collections, selling a part of government equity in LIC was akin to killing the goose that laid golden eggs. The government should drop this move, Mr. Kundar said.