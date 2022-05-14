‘Mould students to the needs of the global job market’

Educational institutes in collaboration with the industry should mould students to suit the needs of the global job market, said ‘Magic Bus’ Regional Programme Manager (South) Prathap Srinivasan on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day job fair organised by the University Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB) and University Training and Placement Cell (UTPC) of Mangalore University in Mangalagangotri.

Dinesh Kumar Alva, president, Mangala Alumni Association, who was the guest, said that opportunities existed in the job market for those who are loyal, efficient, and smart.

In his presidential address, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that qualification is not equal to the competency in competitive world. “Let us focus on increasing our capacity to avoid negative thinking. We should have the skills to maintain relationships, develop positive habits, time sense, ethical values, and self-confidence to turn problems into opportunities,” he added.

More than 45 companies participated in the fair, including Apollo Pharmacy, Muthoot Finance, MediPlus, JustDial, Byjus, Axis Bank, Kanchana Group of Companies, Honda Matrix, Diya Systems, HDFC Bank, Mandovi Motors, More Super Market etc.

Many job-seekers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts arrived on the first day.