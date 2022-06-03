MoU signed for treating children with special needs

June 03, 2022 15:56 IST

Manipal College of Health Professions, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and the Department of Public Instruction have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing initial free treatment to children with special needs at a training centre established for such children at the government higher primary school, near Udupi city bus stand.

As per the MoU signed on Thursday, the Manipal College of Health Profession (MCHP) has proposed to take up all-round improvement of the training centre, established under Samagra Shikanan Karnataka.

Initially the Department of Physiotherapy, the Department of Occupational Therapy, the Department of Speech and Hearing, the Department of Optometry, and the Department of Clinical Psychology will provide the free evaluation and treatment to needy children, a release from MAHE said on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MoU document was exchanged between Arun G. Maiya, Dean, MCHP and Govind Madival, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, the release added.