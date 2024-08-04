Motorists and pedestrians breathe a sigh of relief as MCC clears pavements of street vendors at Narayana Guru-Mannagudde, Fr. Muller roads

Even as the ongoing drive by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) against unauthorised petty shops and makeshift tents made it easy for motorists and pedestrians to use many road stretches including Narayana Guru Circle-Mannagudda Gurji Circle and the Fr. Muller Road, the pavement on the stretch between Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle-Clock Tower continued to be clogged with vendors on Sunday, August 4.

Following complaints during the Mayor phone-in programme by sportsmen and other users of problems posed by street vendors, the MCC re-launched the drive to remove unauthorised petty shops/structures/makeshift tents that had come up on pavements and road flanks in different parts of the city.

Activist Narendra Nayak, who regularly swims at the Mangala Swimming Pool, said the street vendors on the stretch between Narayana Guru Circle and Mannagudde Gurji Circle have been operating for a long time on the pavement forcing people to walk the road. Customers of these shops have been hindering vehicular movement by parking vehicles on the carriageway. They were also parking outside the gates of the swimming pool and Mangala Stadium, which was causing problems to sportspersons and other users.

“It is good to see wide road and pavement for the last couple of days. I hope MCC does not allow these vendors to resume vending on the pavement outside swimming pool and other areas,” Mr. Nayak said.

Pedestrians were found moving freely on the pavement on the stretch of Fr. Valencia Road between Fr. Muller Hospital and Nandigudda Circle. MCC has removed several roadside stalls selling tender coconut and vegetables on the stretch between Nandigudda Circle and Marnamikatte Circle.

Usual problem

Vendors continued to operate on the pavement adjoining the fish market on the stretch between Hamilton Circle and Rao and Rao Circle. There was brisk sale of vegetables, eatables, and other articles in the makeshift tents of Sunday Shandy, which were set up on the pavement on either side of the stretch between Rao and Rao Circle and Clock Tower. Some street vendors were seen selling vegetables, flowers, and other articles on the pavement near Lalbagh Circle, Bejai KSRTC bus stand and KPT Circle.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said the MCC already set up a vending zone, comprising 140 small sheds, near the overhead water tank, opposite Lady Goschen Hospital, where authorised street vendors will be moved shortly. Similar vending zones will be done in other parts of the city, he said.

Meanwhile, B.K. Imtiyaz, Honorary president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Beedibadi Vyaparastara Shreyobhivrudhi Sangha, said if the MCC does not stop the ongoing drive against the street vendors, the Sangha, and other like-minded organisations will carry out a protest march on August 7 from PVS Circle to MCC office.