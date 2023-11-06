ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist injured after falling into trench dug up on road near Valencia by MCC

November 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur visiting the spot on Monday in Valencia where a motorist was injured on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Thirty-year-old Vineeth Raj of Adyar-Kannur was injured after his two-wheeler fell into a trench dug up by the Mangaluru City Corporation on Valencia-Mangaladevi Road to repair the main water supply line near Martin’s Hypermart near Valencia on Sunday evening.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who visited the spot on Monday, said that a portion of the road was dug up on November 2 to plug the water leakage on 600 mm dia pipeline supplying water to Mangaladevi areas. The work ended on Saturday.

The trench was kept open on Sunday to observe if there was any more leakage. A barricade was placed around the trench.

Quoting the victim, Mr. Kannur said the barricade was placed in a slanted angle and thus exposing a part of the trench. As it was raining on Sunday evening the motorist did not notice the barricade and fell.

The injured Mr. Raj, undergoing treatment at a hospital, has been advised rest for 10 days.

“I have asked the contractor to bear the treatment cost and also compensate the motorist for loss of work for 10 days,” Mr. Kannur said. No case has been registered with the police, he added.

After the Mayor visited the spot, the contractor closed the trench with mud and jellystone powder.

Falnir ward councillor and former Mayor Jacintha Vijaya Alfred, who was with the Mayor, expressed concern over similar improperly covered trenches dug up for water supply on the stretch between Father Muller Hospital and Koti Chennayya Circle on the same road.

Mr. Kannur directed officials to ensure that barricades are properly placed and necessary cautionary signboards are installed at places where water supply and other works are being carried out by cutting the roads. The Mayor asked KUIDFC officials to complete the water supply project works near Father Muller Hospital in a couple of days.

Kankanady Valencia councillor Sandeep and Markada Councillor Lohith Amin accompanied the Mayor. MCC Executive Engineer Naresh Shenoy and other MCC officials were present.

