Motorist dies near Narahari Parvata

January 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 35-year-old motorcycle rider died after he was hit by a pick-up vehicle near Narahari Parvata in Bantwal taluk on Monday morning.

The Bantwal Traffic Police gave the name of the deceased as Vijit, a resident of Guruvayanakere. The pick-up vehicle reportedly was part of Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik’s ongoing Gram Vikas Yatra.

The police said Vijit was going on the motorycle towards Melkar. At a turning near Narahari Parvata, the pick-up vehicle hit the motorcycle and Vijit fell off the motorcycle. Vijit was taken to a nearby private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case against pick-up vehicle driver Rammohan Rao for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304(A) of Indian Penal Code.