ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist dies near Narahari Parvata

January 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old motorcycle rider died after he was hit by a pick-up vehicle near Narahari Parvata in Bantwal taluk on Monday morning.

The Bantwal Traffic Police gave the name of the deceased as Vijit, a resident of Guruvayanakere. The pick-up vehicle reportedly was part of Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik’s ongoing Gram Vikas Yatra.

The police said Vijit was going on the motorycle towards Melkar. At a turning near Narahari Parvata, the pick-up vehicle hit the motorcycle and Vijit fell off the motorcycle. Vijit was taken to a nearby private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have registered a case against pick-up vehicle driver Rammohan Rao for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304(A) of Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US