HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist dies near Narahari Parvata

January 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old motorcycle rider died after he was hit by a pick-up vehicle near Narahari Parvata in Bantwal taluk on Monday morning.

The Bantwal Traffic Police gave the name of the deceased as Vijit, a resident of Guruvayanakere. The pick-up vehicle reportedly was part of Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik’s ongoing Gram Vikas Yatra.

The police said Vijit was going on the motorycle towards Melkar. At a turning near Narahari Parvata, the pick-up vehicle hit the motorcycle and Vijit fell off the motorcycle. Vijit was taken to a nearby private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case against pick-up vehicle driver Rammohan Rao for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304(A) of Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.