Motorist dies after hitting car driven by policeman in Puttur

A 56 year old scooter rider died after hitting a car being driven by a police personnel in Puttur Rural Police limits on Sunday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Raghurama Shetty. His son Anush Shetty was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The complainant Sheenappa Gowda, head constable with Puttur Traffic Police Station, said that he was driving the car belonging to his wife slowly on Kumbra-Thingalady Road after completing his duty at 8 p.m.

At around 9.16 p.m., a scooterist allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner on the right-hand side of the road, hit his car. Both the rider and the pillion rider fell off their scooter, the complainant said.

Passers-by shifted both of them to the hospital where Raghurama Shetty succumbed to injuries and his son was shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. Mr. Gowda said he was not injured, but both the vehicles were damaged.

The Puttur Rural Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.