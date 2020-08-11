Motorist burnt alive

MANGALURU

11 August 2020 19:18 IST

A man riding a motorcycle was burnt alive near Nintikal under Bellare Police limits, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, when he reportedly came in contact with a live power line hanging across the road early on Tuesday.

Bellare Police gave the name of the deceased as Umesh Gowda (41), son of Thimmappa Gowda of Maitadkka in Mandekolu village, Sullia taluk.

He was returning to Mandekolu from his wife’s native place, Balpa, when the incident took place at Kalleri at about 5 a.m. The motorcycle was also gutted, the police said.

