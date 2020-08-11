Mangaluru

Motorist burnt alive

A man riding a motorcycle was burnt alive near Nintikal under Bellare Police limits, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, when he reportedly came in contact with a live power line hanging across the road early on Tuesday.

Bellare Police gave the name of the deceased as Umesh Gowda (41), son of Thimmappa Gowda of Maitadkka in Mandekolu village, Sullia taluk.

He was returning to Mandekolu from his wife’s native place, Balpa, when the incident took place at Kalleri at about 5 a.m. The motorcycle was also gutted, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 7:19:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/motorist-burnt-alive/article32327402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story