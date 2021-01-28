Motorcyclist dies in accident

MANGALURU

28 January 2021 00:43 IST

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after his vehicle hit a median at Uppinangady Highway Junction on Tuesday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Kishore, a resident of Hireneranki village of Puttur. He was working at a printing press in Deralakatte and was returning to his house in the village.

Kishore reportedly lost control over his motorcycle and hit the median. Onlookers rushed and arranged a vehicle to take him to a hospital. Kishore died before he could be taken to hospital. A case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Kishore married a month ago.