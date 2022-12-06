Mother slaps daughter in Mangaluru jewellery shop for being in relationship with man from another faith

December 06, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Commotion prevailed for a while at a jewellery store in Kankanady in the city on Tuesday evening after the parents of a girl working in the store confronted a boy belonging to another faith, also an employee of the store, with whom the girl was allegedly in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the girl’s parents, who are from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, came to the store along with a few Hindu activists around 5 p.m. Seeing their daughter, the girl’s mother slapped her. After seeing the boy nearby, the parents and the accompanying activists overpowered the latter, who resisted and gave blows to the former in return.

The police rushed to the spot and brought the parties involved to the Mangaluru East (Kadri) station. The boy accused the girls’ parents of abusing him and assaulting him in the store. The girl’s mother accused the boy of abusing her for being a Scheduled Tribes community member and also assaulting her.

The jewellary store manager accused the group of trespassing and creating ruckuss in the store.

The East police said complaints by the boy, the mother, and the jewellery store manager are being registered.