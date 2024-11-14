Mother, sister arrested for suicide of 32-year-old Pakshikere resident seek bail

Shyamala Bhat, 61, and her 36-year-old daughter Kanmani G. Rao, who were arrested for alleged conspiracy that forced 32-year-old Kartik Bhat to die by suicide on a railway track on November 8, have approached the Mangaluru district court for bail.

Shyamala and Kanmani filed the bail application under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before the Principal District and Sessions Court, Dakshina Kannada, on Wednesday. The application will come up for hearing on Thursday.

The Mulky police arrested the women following a complaint by Mr. Bhat’s mother-in-law Savitri Jagadeesh Kumar. The two were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on Monday.

Kartik was found dead on the railway track in Mulky police station limits on November 8. After getting his house address, the police went and found his wife Priyanka and son Hriday dead in Kartik’s room.

The police recovered a diary in which Kartik reportedly said he murdered his wife and son and was ending his life. He also held his mother and sister responsible for their deaths.

In the complaint to the Mulky police on November 10, Ms. Savitri said her daughter Priyanka married Kartik on November 14, 2018. Kartik worked abroad for few years and returned to Mangaluru to stay with his ailing father. They were staying in a house in the complex owned by Kanmani’s husband Guruprasad. Kartik bought the house in the name of his father and repaid the home loan.

Shyamala taunted Priyanka and Kartik by saying that the latter were staying in the house of Kanmani and Guruprasad. Shyamala was prompted by Kanmani and Guruprasad to ask Kartik to work abroad and Priyanka to work. This forced Kartik to live separately in the house along with Priyanka and Hriday two years ago.

It is the mental harassment by Shyamala and Kanmani that forced Kartik to to murder his wife and son and also end his life, Ms. Savitri alleged.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: Tele Manas 14416 or 18008914416 or KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

