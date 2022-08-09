Most parts of Udupi district to go without power on August 10

Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 00:16 IST

Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 00:16 IST

Power supply in almost all parts of Udupi district, excluding Kaup taluk, will be affected on August 10, Wednesday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Shivapura, Kerebettu, Khajane, Mullugudde and surrounding places in Hebri taluk.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV feeders of Hebri substation; Belenje, Kalthuru, Santhekatte, Karje, Mundadijeddu, Kurpadi, Chara, Shivapura, Kanyana, Nadpalu, Someshwara, Seethanadi, Madamakki, Kasanamakki, Mudradi, Varanga, Muniyalu, Kabbinale, Kerebettu, Hosuru, Bacchchappu and Hebri.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All areas of Kundapura and Byndoor taluks and parts of Brahmavara taluk around Kota fed by feeders of 110/11 kV Kundapura, Madhuvana and Navunda substations, 33/11 kV substations of Talluru, Byndoor, Gangolli and Kota, 33 kV Soukur Lift Irrigation Project and 110 kV Senapura Konkan Railway Corporation’s Traction Substation.

Areas fed by 11 kV Mandarthi and Barkur Express feeders, 33 kV MAHE and 11 kV Hiriyadka feeders.