Most parts of Udupi district, some parts in Mangaluru to go without power supply on November 8

A file photo of MESCOM office. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply will be affected in some parts of Mangaluru and large parts of Udupi district on Tuesday, November 8.

Areas fed by 11 kV Gantalkatte, Puchchemogaru and Thakode feeders of Moodbidri, including Mahaveer Jain College, Puchchemogaru, Kotebagilu, Gantalkatte, Hosangadi, Borugodde, Thakode and surrounding areas will not get power supply between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Power supply will be affected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Dominic feeder of Urva Market substation, including J.B. Lobo Road, Vivekananda Nagara, Dominic Church Road, Kanchikara Guthu, Kodikal and surrounding areas.

Udupi

ADVERTISEMENT

9 am-5 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Moodubelle, KMF, Indrali and Perduru feeders, including Manipura, Moodubelle, Marnek, Kattingeri, Eshwaranagara, Saralebettu, 80 Badagubettu, Hayagreevanagara, Lakshindranagara, Puttige, Perduru town, Kukkehalli, Padigara and surrounding areas.

9.30 am-5.30 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Matapady, Uppuru, Kolalagiri, Honnala, Cherkadi, Kokkarne and Kallianapura feeders, including, Matapady, Uppuru Mayadi, Salmara, Kudrubettu, KG Road, Nidamballi, Kallianapura, Jathabettu, Havanje, Salikeri, Birthi, Honnala, Kukkude, Chantharu, Heruru, Kunjalu, Arooru, Cherkadi, Padu Neelavara, Yellampalli, Jarjdee, Santhekatte, Moodu Thonse, Kodi Bengre, Bada Nidiyuru and surrounding areas.

9 am-5.30 pm: All areas served by feeders of Shirva Substation, including Uliyaragoli, Pangala, Moodabettu, Bantakallu, Shankarapura, Kunjarugiri, Salmara, Kurkalu, Innanje, Padu Belle, Shirva, Mattaru, Panjimaru, Punchalakadu, Kalatthuru, Kaup, Uchchila, Muluru, Koppalangadi, Heruru, Majooru, Belapu and surrounding areas.

9.30 am-5 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Shankaranarayana, Avarse, Bidkalkatte, Bailooru, Belve, Haikadi, Varahi and KNNL Haladi, including Amasebailu, Shankaranarayana, Haladi, Machchattu, Tombattu, Jaddinagadde, Bidkalkatte, Madamakki, Siddapura, Ulluru 74, Kakkunje, Yadadi-Mathyadi, Halladi-Harkadi, Hardalli-Mandalli, Alpadi, Bedradi, Molahalli, Shedimane, Haikadi, Golimane and surrounding areas.

10 am-5 pm: Areas served by 11 kV Industrial, Koteshwara, Thekkatte, Kumbhashi, Amparu, Japthi, Balkuru, Japthi Water Supply, Kodi and Gurukula feeders, including Hangaluru, Koteshwara, Japthi, Kalavara, Molahalli, Asodu, Korgi, Beejadi, Gopadi, Kumbhashi, Thekkatte, Amparu, Halnadu, Kavradi, Koni, Balkuru, Hombadi-Mandadi, Basruru, Anagalli, Kandavara, Ankadakatte, Kodi and surrounding areas.

9 am-5 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Sooda, Belman Town and Nandalike feeders, including Belman, Nandalike, Janthra, Kedinje, Mavinakatte, Sooda, Sakkeribailu, Dendottu Padavu, Koraje and surrounding areas.

9.30 am-5 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Ajekaru feeder, including Ajekaru, Shirlalu, Yellare, Marne, Andaru, Hermunde, Kadthala, Kukkuje and surrounding areas.

9 am-5 pm: Areas served by 11 kV Nitte, Kalya, Lamina, Bola and Padavu feeders, including Nitte, Borgalgudde, Lamina Industries, Dhoopadakatte, Kemmannu, Nelligudde, Beladi, Baradi Kalya, Bola and surrounding areas.

9 am to 5 pm: Areas fed by 11 kV Mundkuru feeder, including Mundkuru, Kanjarakatte, Sachcharipete and surrounding areas.