Most of the guarantees are for all: Ivan D’Souza

May 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Monday, May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ivan D’Souza, Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and former MLC, said here on Monday that most of the guarantees announced by the party were for all and there would be no conditions attached. Speaking to reporters, he said that details on the selection of beneficiaries will be released shortly.

Mr. D’Souza said that the Congress is committed to implement guarantees regarding providing 10 kg rice, free 200 units of power, ₹2,000 to women heads of the family, unemployment allowance to youth, and free bus travel for women.

“Officials have been told to work out the norms for selection of beneficiaries,” he said. “There are no changes in our guarantees. We are committed to reach all eligible beneficiaries,” Mr. D’Souza said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which criticised the five guarantees during the election campaign, is now pressing for making them a reality. “The BJP has no moral authority to ask for enforcement of the guarantees as the Centre has failed to double the income of farmers. The Union Government has also failed to create job opportunities for youth,” he said.

